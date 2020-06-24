The Blackfeet Boxing Club was opened in 2003 and has trained over 500 boxers

Watch the Trailer for ESPN's New Doc About the Native American Boxing Club Saving Women's Lives

The Blackfeet Reservation in Montana is home to hundreds of budding boxers, all learning to fight for their lives.

Blackfeet Boxing — a new documentary film from ESPN — profiles the reservation's Blackfeet Boxing Club, which was opened in 2003 by Frank Kipp to help residents train to protect themselves against the violence that disproportionately affects women in the Native American community. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a report from the United States Justice Department, Native American women "report more violent victimization than do women and men of other racial backgrounds." Native women are also more likely to report they were raped, stalked, or physically assaulted.

Image zoom Blackfeet Boxing Donna Kipp

"How can we keep these girls from putting themselves in harm's way?" the trailer asks. "And the only answer was this club."

Image zoom Blackfeet Boxing ESPN

Kipp has trained more than 500 boxers since opening the club, which is, according to ESPN's description, "about fighting for respect, identity and acknowledgment."

"There are no scorecards or knockouts on the reservation. The prize at the Blackfeet Boxing Club is far more vital: survival."