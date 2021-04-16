Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Legends Are Hunting for the Company's 'Most Wanted Treasures'

"You're going to learn a lot of things you didn't know, or that you might've thought you knew about your favorite superstars and historic iconic superstars," Stephanie McMahon says of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures and Biography: WWE Legends

WWE fans better clear their calendars — they have a few action-packed weeks ahead.

After hosting their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, last weekend, the company is premiering two new series this Sunday. Biography: WWE Legends will debut the first of its eight, two-hour documentaries airing weekly on A&E at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, a series that profiles a team of collectors searching for lost WWE memorabilia, which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the network.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're going to learn a lot of things you didn't know, or that you might've thought you knew about your favorite superstars and historic iconic superstars," Stephanie McMahon, WWE's chief brand officer, tells PEOPLE of the shows.

The first episode of Biography: WWE Legends will focus on the life of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, the beer-guzzling brawler who helped usher in the "Attitude Era" of WWE, a period of time that solidified the company as the biggest in the industry.

Over the following seven weeks, other installments will focus on some of the most important performers in the company's history: "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior.

"In some ways, it's like the Marvel Universe, where we create these larger-than-life superheroes, except they're real people," Paul Levesque, McMahon's husband and WWE's executive vice president global talent strategy & development, tells PEOPLE.

"You will really know who they are, and what their motivations were in life, and everything else when you come out of these documentaries, in a way that I don't think has ever been done," the 51-year-old says.

Adds McMahon: "They're true, fascinating stories behind some of the most well-known and iconic personalities in WWE history. There's always some kind of hidden gem and something for everyone to be able to relate to."

McMahon and Levesque — also known by his ring-name, Triple H — share co-hosting duties on Most Wanted Treasures, where they helm a team in search of long-lost items formerly belonging to its performers.

The show will feature appearances by a collection of WWE legends, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and Sgt. Slaughter.

Some of the items the teams are searching for include the original mask worn by Kane (Glenn Jacobs) and a passport belonging to André the Giant.

The hunt for the passport was an emotional one for 44-year-old McMahon, in particular. She says she had a "really strong" connection to André while growing up around the WWE (her father, Vince McMahon, is the longtime chairman of the company).

"It triggers this memory and this moment from when you were a child or however old you were when you watched that moment," she says of looking for the items. "And you remember everything about it and you remember who you were with and you remember what you were doing. And it creates this emotional connection that's really unexpected."

RELATED VIDEO: After 30 Years as 'The Undertaker,' WWE Superstar Mark Calaway Is Ready for What's Next

"There were actual moments in the show where I broke down in tears, not thinking I would, because this piece of memorabilia, or even just talking about this piece of memorabilia, really caught me off guard and brought me back to a place," McMahon continues. "And I think that's going to happen with the audience at large."

The team isn't just hunting down the items, though, they're hoping to reclaim them for the WWE archives. That means they sometimes have to negotiate with whoever came into possession of the memorabilia — that's if they even find the item in the first place. Viewers will just have to wait to see what happens, and that's all part of the fun.