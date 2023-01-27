Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82

Billy Packer's son announced his death in a tweet Thursday, calling him an "amazing father"

By
Published on January 27, 2023 11:37 AM
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Photo: MICHAEL CONROY/AP/Shutterstock

Billy Packer, a longtime NCAA men's basketball announcer, has died. He was 82.

The broadcaster, who was called "the voice of the NCAA men's basketball tournament," spent decades broadcasting NCAA games for CBS and got his start at the network in the early 1980s.

His son, Mark, announced his death on Twitter Thursday. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news," Mark, a TV host on ESPN's ACCNetwork, tweeted. "Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he's in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻."

Mark also told the Associated Press that his father died of kidney failure after being hospitalized in Charlotte for three weeks with other medical issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Billy joined CBS in the '80s, he also worked as an analyst or color commentator in every Final Four tournament since 1975 after joining NBC in 1974, the AP reported.

In 1988, he was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame, and five years later he earned a Sports Emmy for outstanding sports personality, studio and sports analyst.

But Billy's love for basketball came during his early years. He played three seasons at Wake Forest, where he helped secure his team a spot in the Final Four in 1962, scoring a career 1,316 points.

"He really enjoyed doing the Final Fours," Mark told the AP. "He timed it right. Everything in life is about timing. The ability to get involved in something that, frankly, he was going to watch anyway, was a joy to him. And then college basketball just sort of took off with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and that became, I think, the catalyst for college basketball fans to just go crazy with March Madness."

CBS analyst Billy Packer (L) with play by play announcer Jim Nantz before UCLA vs Memphis game at Alamodome. San Antonio, TX
John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty

Throughout his career, which led him to an induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, Billy was involved with several notable games.

Among them was the 1979 title game, when Johnson's Michigan State beat out Bird's Indiana State. As the AP reported, the game is the highest-rated basketball game — boasting an estimated 35.1 million viewers.

ESPN's Dick Vitale wrote on Twitter after Billy's death that the announcer "had such a passion for college basketball."

"My [prayers] go out to Billy's son Mark & the entire Packer family," he wrote. "Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super. May Billy RIP."

College basketball announcer Billy Packer on air before a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Cavaliers at Cole Field House on January 17, 1989 in College Park, Maryland.
Mitchell Layton/Getty

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus also shared a statement on Twitter that Billy "set the standard of excellence as the voice of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament."

"He had a tremendous impact on the growth and popularity of the sport," McManus added. "In true Billy fashion, he analyzed the game with his own unique style, perspective and opinions, yet always kept the focus on the game. As passionate as he was about basketball, at his heart Billy was a family man. He leaves part of his legacy at CBS Sports, across college basketball and, most importantly, as a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all."

Related Articles
Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16 Lions Falcons Football, Atlanta, United States - 26 Dec 2021
Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'
Matt Barnes attends the 3rd Annual "Celebration Of Serenity" Golf Tournament at Porter Valley Country Club on October 17, 2022 in Northridge, California.
Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears to Spit on Fiancée's Ex-Husband at NFL Game
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants
College basketball game interrupted by Uber Eats delivery person going on the court
Door Dash Driver Walks on Court During College Basketball Game Trying to Deliver McDonald's
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
A Mystery Celeb Will Reveal Himself for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl Ad — but He Might Get Robbed First
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Denies Assaulting Woman Last Summer During Birthday Celebrations on His Yacht
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo with eleven of his Championship rings in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts
NBA Legend Bill Russell Remembered by Steph Curry, Magic Johnson in Trailer for New Documentary
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) walks in the dugout during a game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants
White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
49ers’ Charles Omenihu Arrested for Domestic Violence Allegation
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'