Former Red Sox Outfielder Billy Conigliaro, Who Was First-Ever Draft Pick of the Team, Dies at 73
"We are so fortunate that Billy was a part of our family as much as the Red Sox were a part of his," the Boston team said in a statement Wednesday
Former Red Sox outfielder Billy Conigliaro has died. He was 73.
Billy was selected by the Boston team in the summer of 1965 in the MLB's First-Year Player Draft, CBS news reported.
The athlete died Wednesday morning, though details and his cause of death were not immediately made available, according to the outlet.
"We are so fortunate that Billy was a part of our family as much as the Red Sox were a part of his," the Red Sox said in a statement Wednesday. "We send our love to his wife, Keisha, his brother, Richie, and the entire Conigliaro family."
RELATED: Yahoo Sports Journalist Terez Paylor Dies Unexpectedly at 37: 'We Are Shocked and Saddened,' Says Fiancée
Billy was the younger brother of Tony Conigliaro, who also played on the Boston team. The brothers were teammates from 1969 to 1970.
After several years on the Red Sox, Billy went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1972.
He announced his retirement that season, but made a comeback in 1973 when he joined the Oakland A's. The player was part of the World Series-winning Oakland team that year.
Billy retired after that season and spent much of his time helping to take care of Tony, who experienced a series of health problems, MLB.com reported.
Tony suffered a heart attack in 1982, which was followed by a stroke. He died in February 1990.
Billy honored his brother's legacy by serving on the committee of the Tony Conigliaro Award, according to MLB.com.