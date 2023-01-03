Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game Monday night

Published on January 3, 2023

Several of Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills teammates stayed back in Cincinnati to visit the safety in the hospital on Monday night, just hours after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals.

According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game.

Harvey said Diggs was momentarily stopped by a police officer who let him in after learning he was Hamlin's teammate.

"As an emotional Stefon Diggs told me: 'This is all so messed up … we just had to be here for our teammate,'" Harvey wrote in a tweet.

Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Cooper Neill via AP, Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

He added: "Diggs desperately was trying to tell the officer that he was Hamlin's teammate and needed to be inside."

Footage of Diggs in tears after Hamlin collapsed was shared on social media on Monday night.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Bryan Bennett/Getty

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also said he was "sending a prayer" to Hamlin and his loved ones.

"I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family," Chase tweeted.

And Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: "Please pray for our brother."

Crowds of Bengals and Bills fans also gathered outside of the hospital in support of Hamlin, photos published by the Associated Press showed.

Hamlin was injured early in the first quarter of the game while attempting a tackle. Video from the game showed Hamlin standing up after being knocked to the ground, before suddenly collapsing.

Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before an ambulance retrieved him. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills later said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the team said. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that the match between the Bills and Bengals would not be resumed this week but left open the possibility it could be rescheduled at a later date.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," the league said in a statement shared by ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," it continued. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

