Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen Opens Up About 'Really Good Relationship' with Patrick Mahomes: 'Great Dude'
"When we step on that field, we're supposed to be competitors," Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said about the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. "But I would say that we have a really good relationship."
Allen, 25, chatted with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley on The Steam Room Podcast ahead of June 1, when he and Mahomes team up to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for TNT's The Match.
The last time Allen and Mahomes shared the field, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated Allen's Buffalo Bills from the NFL playoffs.
"Obviously, all the respect that I have from on the field, I think it's a different vibe than what people think," Allen said.
Allen told Barkley and Johnson that the Chiefs quarterback has a "great personality" and revealed that they've spent time together on multiple occasions. "Every time I'm around him, he's just a great dude," Allen said. "He's fun to be around."
Ahead of their TNT-televised golf contest, Allen and Mahomes spent time together in Miami. "We were both at Miami this weekend at F1," Allen said. "He FaceTimes me and he's like, 'Come here.' …we hung out for an hour and a half, two hours, just kind of hanging around, talking, having a good time," Allen said.
"I'm super excited for this opportunity with him," Allen said of next month's match.
The Match airs June 1 on TNT beginning at 5 P.M. ET.