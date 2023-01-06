Bills Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering from Stroke That Occurred Before Damar Hamlin Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game

Published on January 6, 2023 10:23 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: John Murphy, Voice of the Bills, speaks to the crowd before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy is recovering from a stroke.

After a tough week for the NFL team following the hospitalization of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the organization announced that another one of its members has fallen ill.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend," the team shared in a statement posted on their Twitter account on Friday.

"He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone's support," the statement added.

Murphy, 67, was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2019 and first joined the organization as a play-by-play announcer following Van Miller's retirement in 2003.

The team added that One Bills Live co-host Chris Brown will perform play-by-play duties on the Bills Radio Network in the interim and closed their statement by saying, "We look forward to having John back in the booth as soon as possible. Get well soon, John!"

Before the team's statement about Murphy on Friday, the organization announced that Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to speak.

Doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube overnight, the Bills said Friday on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they said. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

The 24-year-old safety's "neurologic function remains intact," they added, "and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott also revealed that the team got to talk to Hamlin during a video call for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

McDermott said Hamlin "mainly" communicated with hand gestures during the call, but the safety was able to express his gratitude to teammates and Bills staff. "We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," he revealed on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

