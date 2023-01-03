Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says

The NFL has announced that the postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be rescheduled for this week after Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The league said in a statement shared on its website Tuesday that it "continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

It added, "After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL said it has not decided whether the game will be played "at a later date," noting, "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

They concluded by stating that they will continue to update fans.

Hamlin was injured early in the first quarter when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly popped back up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. Just over an hour after the hit occurred, the NFL announced that the game would be suspended for the night.

On Tuesday, the Bills officially confirmed via social media that the 24-year-old safety had gone into cardiac arrest. He still remains in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," a team spokesperson wrote via Twitter early Tuesday morning after Hamlin, 24, was taken off the field in an ambulance.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," added the team statement. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The athlete's family has since issued a statement and let supporters know they will share updates on Hamlin "as soon as we have them." They also thanked fans and medical personnel for their support.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," they said in the statement, which was shared by Hamlin's friend and marketing rep Jordan Rooney. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

In the wake of the NFL player's shocking injury, a GoFundMe benefitting Hamlin's charity has received nearly $5 million in donations.