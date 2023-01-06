Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says

The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has officially been canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday's match.

On Thursday, the NFL announced on its website that the "game will not be resumed."

The league's commissioner Roger Goodell first told the Bills, Bengals, and heads of the NFL Players Association before telling the rest of the NFL's teams, the NFL said in its announcement.

Goodell included a statement in the briefing that read, "This has been a very difficult week. We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country."

He continued, "We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them."

The league's decision will not impact which teams get into the playoffs, it said.

The NFL will now hold a Special League Meeting on Friday in an effort to reduce any "potential competitive inequities" that could happen due to canceling the game. Goodell proposed plans that have already been greenlit by the Competition Committee.

In one case, "The AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the number one seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season," said the NFL.

In another case, if the Baltimore Ravens beats the Bengals in next week's game, "it will have defeated Cincinnati, a divisional opponent, twice but will not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore will for a 17-game schedule," the NFL noted.

However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati and the two teams are set to play a Wild Card game against each other, a coin toss will decide where they'll play. If Cincinnati wins next week or if the two teams aren't set to play in the Wild Card match, "the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures," said the NFL.

Goodell added, "As we considered the football schedule, our principles have been to limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities. I recognize that there is no perfect solution."

"The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances," he concluded.

The decision comes three days after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical teams resuscitated the second-year player on the field for more than 10 minutes.

On Thursday morning, the Bills and Hamlin's agent gave an update on his condition and said he "has shown remarkable improvement," but is "still critically ill."

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday evening that Hamlin's recovery is looking "very encouraging."

"Damar's doctors have been giving our doctors updates," McDermott explained. "The news has been very encouraging at this point."

McDermott said that Hamlin's father spoke to the team on Wednesday. "His message was: the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals that they had set for themselves," he said. "Damar would have wanted it that way."