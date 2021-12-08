Billie Jean King Will Never Stop Advocating for Equality and Inclusivity in Sports: 'We Need More'

Billie Jean King is not only a legend on the tennis court — she's also fiercely and successfully advocated for gender equality and social justice.

But King, who was honored with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award presented by Akaline88 at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards on Tuesday night, says there's still more progress to be made.

"Forty percent of athletes are women, but we only get four percent of the media. Which is shocking. So, nobody knows who we are," King, 79, told PEOPLE on the red carpet in Florida. "It's important that we get more positive attention because a lot of times it's just about our looks. If you're a really great-looking female athlete, you get a lot more attention. ... Where, with men, that's not the case. It needs to change."

King said this coverage is important because it's how athletes generate fans and success.

"What makes athletes exciting for people is when they know our stories, not just our sport. But, about us as human beings," she said. "We need more women of color. People with disabilities. All genders. Whatever pronoun you happen to be. Be inclusive. Be kind and good to each other. Everyone makes a big deal about our differences, but we're all human beings, we all bleed red …we're all human first."

King, the first-ever LBGTQ+ recipient of the Muhammad Ali award, explained the genesis of her views while accepting the honor at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

"When I was 12 years old, I had this epiphany at the Los Angeles Tennis Club. Everyone wore white shoes, white clothes, white socks, played with white balls; everyone was white. And I asked myself, 'Where is everybody else?' " said King. "And from that moment on, I made a commitment to fight for equality and inclusion the rest of my life. That was it, done."

The tennis icon, wearing a fuchsia blazer and matching glasses for the event, also took a heartfelt moment to thank her partner.

"I also want to thank my partner/spouse Ilana Kloss — whatever my legacy ends up being, you are the most significant person in my life," said King. "We never achieve success alone."

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award was presented by two-time Gold medalist and four-time First Team All-American softball player Jessica Mendoza, and celebrates individuals whose dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship has spanned decades and whose career in athletics has directly or indirectly impacted the world.