Tennis legend Billie Jean King — who won 39 Grand Slam titles during her professional career — was toasted by a bevy of stars and influential peers earlier this month at a 75th birthday bash in New York City at the New York Historical Society.

An archive of King’s belongings and mementos from her career are currently on exhibit at the museum. The exhibit, called “Billie Jean King: The Road to 75,” is on display until Jan. 27 of next year.