Bill Murray Fixed His Bad Putt with Epic Violation at Golf Tournament — But the Crowd Loved It

Billy Murray doesn’t take himself, or golfing rules, too seriously!

Playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, the 69-year-old actor took matters into his own hands after it was clear he had just missed out on getting the putt he wanted.

As his ball traveled past the hole, a seemingly frustrated Murray quickly walked near the ball and hit it back toward the hole while it was still moving.

Although the move was a violation of the rules, the crowd at the tournament absolutely loved it, immediately bursting out in applause and cheers. Appearing to revel in his rebellion, Murray proceeded to flip his putter into the air as he walked off, before cracking a smile as the onlookers continued to cheer him on.

During the day, he was also seen downing a shot of tequila between holes, tossing the empty cup to the ground when he was done, much to the delight of the crowd.

This is far from the first time Murray has participated in the annual tournament.

The Caddyshack star made his first appearance back in 1992, making a big splash with his interesting choice of attire, which included a souvenir hat from the Super Bowl and a wad of cash protruding from his shirt.

“Don’t ask,” he said at the time, according to the Northern California Golf Association. “It’s a side bet.”

After years of competing, in 2011 Murray became the first celebrity to win the Pro-Am since Kenny G, who was teamed up with golfing legend Phil Mickelson, emerged victorious in 2001.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself. Holy cow, I think I can die now,” Murray quipped after the win.