Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'

Bill Murray is a proud dad!

Fans spotted the 72-year-old actor beaming ear to ear in the audience during the NCAA Men's Championship game on Monday as he cheered on his son Luke Murray, an assistant coach for the Connecticut Huskies.

Bill attended several of UConn's games throughout the March Madness tournament, including Monday's victory when the Huskies took home the tournament's championship trophy.

After the win, the actor celebrated Connecticut's fifth NCAA Division 1 championship. UConn's official Twitter account posted a photo of the proud dad alongside the team's mascot, a Siberian husky.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

"Who's more famous?" the team wrote in the tweet.

Following the Huskies' win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on March 25, Bill spoke about his son with a reporter for The Big East. "I'm very proud of this boy, he's a wonderful kid and he's worked very hard," he said of Luke.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Garfield star said he still gets nervous for his son's team before a game. "Everyone was nervous all day long," he admitted during the interview.

Carmen Mandato/Getty

"I couldn't get anything done all day long. I was just walking around the hotel room just forgetting everything, toothbrush, phone, watch, couldn't find anything."

Bill added, "It was a lot of nerves to get here, but it's sure fun now. I had a really big smile on my face earlier. My jaw was hurting."

The actor is currently in production for Being Mortal after he was accused of sexual misconduct on the set in April 2022. At the time, Bill spoke to CNBC, saying he "had a difference of opinion" with a woman working on the production. Other actors, including Lucy Liu, Geena Davis and Seth Green, have since spoken out and shared negative experiences of working with him on set.