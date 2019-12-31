The Most Unforgettable, History-Making Sports Moments of the Decade

The longtime New York Yankees shortstop posted a lengthy, emotional letter to his Facebook page, thanking fans and teammates for their support when he announced in 2014 that he would be retiring.

“I know they say that when you dream you eventually wake up. Well, for some reason, I’ve never had to wake up,” he wrote. “Not just because of my time as a New York Yankee but also because I am living my dream every single day.”

Jeter made his Major League Baseball debut in 1995. He quickly became the face of the team, winning Yankees Player of the Year five times and earning major endorsements for Nike, Gatorade and Gillette. But the team captain said a slew of injuries made him realize it was time to hang up his pinstripes.

“I realized that some of the things that always came easily to me and were always fun had started to become a struggle,” he wrote in the letter. “The one thing I always said to myself was that when baseball started to feel more like a job, it would be time to move forward.”