Bidet Company TUSHY Wants to Rename Buffalo Bills’ Stadium, Host First-Ever 'Toilet Bowl'

The luxury bidet company has announced a bid of $12.5 million and would rename the venue "TUSHY Stadium"

New season, new name?

As the NFL's Buffalo Bills await their upcoming season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, their home stadium — New Era Field — will soon have a new title and one unique company wants naming rights to the venue.

TUSHY, a luxury bidet company, announced a bid on Wednesday for the naming rights to the Orchard Park, New York, stadium after its current sponsor, New Era, has asked to be released from its naming rights and sponsorship deals with the Bills, according to USA Today.

The company, which describes itself as "a provider of bidet attachments that transforms any traditional toilet into a booty wonderland," has announced a bid of $12.5 million and would rename the venue "TUSHY Stadium."

In a letter from TUSHY founder Miki Agrawal obtained by PEOPLE, the Canadian entrepreneur details her offer and what changes she would present the stadium with if her bid is selected.

"Orchard Park is the crown jewel of the New York sporting landscape and one of the great environments in football," she begins. "The city houses the stadium for the Buffalo Bills and, maybe more importantly, is home to the Bills Mafia."

She adds, "The fans who are part of the Bills Mafia love their traditions and possess a continued fondness for them. This includes drinking alcohol out of bowling balls, jumping through tables, and spraying ketchup on each other."

Agrawal adds that TUSHY "would like to deploy portable toilets equipped with its bidet across parking lots and tailgating venues for every Bills home game in 2020 and 2021," and "would like to work to bring a college football bowl game to Orchard Park and host the first-ever 'Toilet Bowl,'" if her offer is accepted.

Fans had a field day with news of the bid on social media, with some making a stink (no pun intended) about the potential deal.

One Twitter used shared, "Bills football is the 💩!!! (Slogan writes itself)" while another wrote, "This is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard. The toilet bowl actually happening."

Meanwhile, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suggested a name on social media that would pay homage to the team's past.

"I'm thinking, Jim Bruce Andre Thomas Field," White tweeted, referencing the names of past Bills players. "Pay Homage to the OGs man !! #fourgoatsofbuffalo."

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also suggested a new name for the stadium by proposing that the name of a popular Northeastern grocery store chain take over the naming rights.