"My goal is to walk out as champion this time," Belair tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of her July 30 match

Bianca Belair Is 'Just Getting Started' With Her 'Redemption Story' at Wrestlemania's SummerSlam

After losing the SummerSlam title in 2021, WWE star Bianca Belair is ready for redemption.

"SummerSlam was one of the lowest points of my career," the 33-year-old professional wrestler tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Losing the title [in] 26 seconds in front of all of your fans."

Belair, a C4 Energy Drink partner, will be determined to win this Saturday when she goes head to head with Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania's 2022 SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's my redemption story," she says.

The wrestling star lost her crown last year to Lynch, but she's working on climbing her way back. Belair beat Lynch a few months ago to win the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas, and hopes to keep up her winning ways this weekend.

Bianca Belair Credit: C4 Energy

After dealing with the painful loss, the Tennessee native makes it clear she has one thing in mind as she performs in her home state this weekend.

"My goal is to walk out as champion this time and be the person that gets to write the final chapter in this book," Belair shares. "[I want to] close this SummerSlam book and walk out on top as Raw Women's champion."

Belair has a lot of support behind her from fellow WWE pro and husband of four years, Montez Ford.

"I'm blessed to do what I love with the person that I love," Belair says, smiling. "He's the person there that, when I lose the title in 26 seconds at SummerSlam, after I come through that curtain, he's the person I get to lean on."

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Visit the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The duo have even been pushing each other in the gym consistently to get ready for this weekend's big fight, and Belair says she's almost where she needs to be.

"Of course, my husband and I be going extra high in the ring!" Belair says of the couple's workouts. "I've been trying to gain weight and gain muscle. That's really my main goal right now."

The WWE star says she also working on keeping her nutrition on point in training and on Saturday.