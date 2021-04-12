Bianca Belair Prevails Over Sasha Banks in First WrestleMania Event to Feature Two Black Women

Bianca Belair beat out Sasha Banks for her first WWE title in her historic WrestleMania debut over the weekend

Bianca Belair is celebrating two big wins.

The new SmackDown Women's Champion, 32, beat out Sasha Banks for the title during WrestleMania 37 on Saturday. The championship marks Belair's first title with the WWE.

She and Banks, 29, also made WWE history as the first Black women to face off in a WrestleMania title match.

Belair was overwhelmed with emotion by her big win. "It's still hitting me. I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it," she told CBS Sports. "It's been a whirlwind of emotions, even since we found out."

She found out on her birthday that she and Banks were the title match, but it didn't immediately register. "That's why I was so emotional. That's when it hit me that we were the main event, when I was standing out there across from Sasha Banks," she continued.

"Then, having my hand raised as SmackDown women's champion, it hit me when I heard the fans and when I was celebrating with my family and my husband, but I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it," Belair said. "I keep saying it feels like a dream. It still feels so unreal, but I know it's so real."

The Tennessee native admitted that she hasn't been able to sleep since the win. "I just created history in my debut at WrestleMania. I won the title," she said. "Am I supposed to go to sleep? Do I eat food? I don't know what to do right now. I didn't know what to do with myself and just kind of laid in bed and tried to grasp what happened."

Banks previously acknowledged the significance of their match, when she appeared last week on the podcast Token CEO. "This is crazy because it's bigger than me, and I think that's what the beautiful thing is," she said.

Belair has been showered with congratulatory messages from stars in the WWE since her successful WrestleMania debut this weekend.

"These two women raised the bar, set new standards, and showed what felt like was impossible was possible," former two-time WWE Divas Champion and recent Hall of Fame inductee Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram. "The main event spot is never given, purely earned. Sasha Banks is the GOAT of this era and paving a whole new road for women like Bianca."

Naomi, who preceded Belair as the first Black wrestler to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2017, simply wrote "thank you" on Twitter, tagging Belair and Banks.