Tennis Star Bianca Andreescu Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Madrid for the upcoming tennis tournament

Bianca Andreescu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadian tennis star, 20, announced Sunday that she learned of her positive diagnosis after arriving in Spain for next week's Madrid Open, which she will no longer compete in.

"Dear fans, after testing negative twice before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I tested positive upon arrival for COVID-19 and therefore will be not playing at the Madrid Open later this week," Andreescu wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I am feeling good, I'm resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines," she added. "I look forward to getting back out on the court very soon."

Andreescu, who became a household name after defeating Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open, made her latest on-court appearance earlier this month at the Miami Open. While she reached the finals against Australia's Ashleigh Barty, Andreescu was forced to retire in the second set after suffering an ankle injury.

Andreescu previously missed 15 months of play following a knee injury in 2019. She returned for the 2021 Australian Open in February. She won her first-round match before falling short to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets in the second round.

Bianca Andreescu Bianca Andreescu | Credit: Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In a March 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Andreescu spoke about how she's stayed focus on accomplishing her career goals, which includes becoming the first Canadian player ever to win a Grand Slam singles title.

"It wasn't an overnight success, I was dreaming of that moment since I was 12 years old so it's really made me realize how much patience you need to have in order to continue on pushing and following your dreams," she said at the time.