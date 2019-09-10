U.S. Open Tennis Bianca Andreescu Is Kinda Mad Fellow Canadian Drake Hasn’t Congratulated Her

Canadians should stick together!

Tennis champ Bianca Andreescu appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and opened up about defeating Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam title last Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ontario, won 6-3, 7-5, becoming the first Canadian player ever to win a Grand Slam singles title.

And her fellow Canadians have come out in droves to congratulate her, as she told Fallon, naming, “Shania Twain, Justin Trudeau … Steve Nash, the [Toronto] Raptors, the [Maple] Leafs.”

CONGRATULATIONS @BiancaAndreescu! You are awesome and you are the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z6WxpUG21F — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 8, 2019

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

Yet, one famous face from the Great White North hasn’t reached out to the 19-year-old.

“Is there anyone you haven’t heard from yet?” asked Fallon.

Responded the teen superstar, “Drizzy. Champagne Papi, I’m waiting for you … don’t at me.”

Drake is a Toronto Raptors’ superfan, and made headlines for his courtside antics during the NBA Finals in May and June this year. After the Raptors’ big win, Drake’s celebrations included releasing two new songs.

Opening up about her victory, Andreescu — who is the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title in 13 years — told Fallon that she “never really got the chance to let everything soak in.”

“Being able to hold this trophy is something really special,” she shared. “And playing against Serena in the final, I mean, I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a pretty long time. This is honestly crazy.”

When Fallon asked if Andreescu was nervous to face the 23-time Grand Slam champion, she said she felt like she “was able to control my emotions a little bit better.”

“I mean I was really, really nervous before the match but when I stepped on the court I just stuck to my game plan and I did some really good things,” she said.