Bianca Andreescu, 19, Defeats Serena Williams in U.S. Open Women's Singles Final

Serena Williams lost to Bianca Andreescu on Saturday in the 2019 U.S. Open women’s singles final.

The 19-year-old Canadian tennis star won 6-3, 7-5, as she led the momentum of the entire match in her first-ever U.S. Open final. Just last month, Andreescu defeated Williams at the 2019 Rogers Cup when the veteran player was forced to retire.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ontario, becomes the first Canadian player ever to win a Grand Slam singles title. In addition, she is the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title in 13 years. (She’s also the first player born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam title.)

Andreescu also maintains her perfect record, 8-0, against Top 10 players — Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber (twice), Kiki Bertens, Karolina Pliskova and Williams — this year.

“It’s just crazy what a year can do,” Andreescu said, according to CBC. “I’ve dreamt of this moment ever since I was a little kid. But I don’t think many people would have actually thought that it would become a reality.”

Heading into the 2019 open, Williams was ranked as a No. 8 seed, while Andreescu was ranked at 15. With her U.S. Open win, Andreescu is now ranked No. 5.

Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup women’s singles title in 50 years. The victory became her second WTA Premier title of the season, following her victory at Indian Wells.

Ahead of the match, Williams told reporters, “To be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy,” according to the U.S. Open’s website.

“But I don’t really expect too much less,” Williams continued.

The tournament ends with the men’s singles final on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. EST.

