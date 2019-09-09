Bianca Andreescu on Why She Apologized to Serena Williams After U.S. Open Win

At just 19 years old, #USOpen champion Bianca Andreescu (@Bandreescu_) became the first Canadian to win a major Tennis title — she tells the co-hosts about competing against her idol, Serena Williams. https://t.co/y30xae7mOi pic.twitter.com/jPnsNBVlpB — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2019

Bianca Andreescu was apologizing after her U.S. Open victory over the weekend — and she says that’s just in her nature.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old Canadian defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the women’s singles final. During the subsequent Final ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Andresscu told the crowd, “I know you guys wanted Serena to win so I’m so sorry.”

While appearing on The View on Monday, Andreescu — whose victory marked her first Grand Slam title, ever — said of apologizing, “That’s such a Canadian thing to do.”

“I could barely hear myself think out there,” she continued. “The crowd is crazy. That’s what makes the U.S. Open so special in New York. It’s the fans, it’s the atmosphere. I’m glad at how I managed just not to let anything distract me. I was literally in the zone.”

She also said of her victory over seasoned champion Williams, “I just fought until the end. I know she came back in the second set, as expected. That’s why she’s a true legend of this sport. Having that opportunity to play against her, above all, she’s just a kind person. So I’m really grateful for that experience.”

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ontario, won 6-3, 7-5, becoming the first Canadian player ever to win a Grand Slam singles title. In addition, she is the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title in 13 years. (She’s also the first player born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam title.)

During the post-match interview on Saturday, Andreescu said of her success, “It’s so hard to explain in words, but I’m just beyond grateful and truly blessed.”

“I’ve worked really, really hard for this moment,” she continued. “I can’t complain, this year has been a dream come true and now being able to play on this stage — against Serena, a true legend of this sport — is amazing.”