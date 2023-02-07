BIA and The Kid LAROI to Headline NBA All-Star Weekend Pre-Game Concert

Fans will be able to live stream the pre-game concert from home with AT&T during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 7, 2023 11:00 AM
Bia and The Kid Laroi to headline NBA All-Star Weekend Concert
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty, Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Hoopers and hit-makers are headed to Salt Lake City!

BIA and The Kid LAROI will perform at the AT&T NBA All-Star Pregame Concert during NBA All-Star Weekend, PEOPLE is exclusively announcing.

The show will take place on Feb. 19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, before the NBA All-Stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo take the court for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Fans attending the game will be treated to a special performance by BIA and The Kid LAROI. The concert will also be available to live stream from home with AT&T 5G Concert Lens using AT&T 5G connectivity. AT&T has also partnered with Google Pixel for the event, which allows viewers to create their own viewing experience of the show using multiple camera angles.

Other events during NBA All-Star Weekend, which kicks off on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, include the Celebrity All-Star Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, and the Dunk Contest.

This year's NBA All-Stars include a handful of new names from teams around the league. Utah Jazz center Lauri Markannen and Memphis Grizzlies defensive specialist Jaren Jackson Jr. will both be making their first appearances in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

Other notable names include Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Durant.

