Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with Sweet Photos: ‘You Are Deeply Missed’

Beyoncé is speaking out in support of the Bryant family amid the tragic deaths of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna earlier this week.

The musician — who has been photographed attending Los Angeles Lakers games, the team Kobe played for, in the past — honored the father and daughter with a series of Instagram photos Wednesday.

On Sunday, the NBA legend, 41, and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash while on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks with parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team.

The “Spirit” singer posted three photos to social media — one heartfelt shot of the pair sitting courtside, as well as individual youth shots of both Kobe and Gianna.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens,” Beyoncé captioned the snap of Kobe kissing Gianna on the head. “You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

In another photo, Beyoncé featured an adorable picture of a young Gianna, smiling big for the camera while surrounded by flowers.

The artist also uploaded a school portrait of Kobe from when he was a child. Neither the solo shot of Kobe nor the photo of Gianna were given a caption.

Béyonce’s tribute followed the words of several other celebrities, who showed their support for Vanessa Bryant after she spoke out for the first time since the shocking news.

Vanessa, 37, said in the emotional message that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

“Love you deep V. Forever and always by ur side ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” La La Anthony wrote in the comments of Vanessa’s post.

“Sending boundless love, light, and strength. God bless✨🙏” added Martha Hunt.

“My most deepest condolences to you Vanessa! My heart bleeds for you and the other families! Lifting you up in prayer 🙏🏾” NeNe Leakes told Vanessa.

Soccer player Alex Morgan wrote, “I’m praying for you and your girls to get through this together. You are so loved and supported and I hope you feel that today and everyday.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who already paid tribute to the basketballer and his daughter on her show, added, “There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it.”

Vanessa shared the Instagram post on Wednesday, three days after Kobe and Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” Vanessa wrote.

“We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she added.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” the post continued. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she said.

Vanessa continued: “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

“Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”