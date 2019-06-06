Beyoncé and Jay Z Cheer Courtside from NBA Finals Game 3 as Metallica Rocks Fiery National Anthem

Music royalty turned out at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Jay Z, 49, proved that Drake isn’t the only famous rapper invested in the sport when he and wife Beyoncé, 37, were spotted sitting courtside in support of the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

The famous couple posed for cameras and waving to fans before the on-court action started.

Making the evening all the more eventful, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica kicked off the game from Oakland’s Oracle Arena with a rocking rendition of the National Anthem — complete with pyrotechnics!

The two musicians broke out their electric guitars for the instrumental performance and wore t-shirts boasting support for the Warriors.

Drake, 32, did not appear to be present, but the Warriors made sure to poke fun at the rapper by playing Pusha T’s music during warmup.

Legendary band Metallica get the crowd ready for Game 3 as they play the USA National Anthem pre-game 🇺🇸#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kcr507momu — NBA UK (@NBAUK) June 6, 2019

Fans of the musicians will remember their famous feud, culminating in the Pusha T, 42, diss track “The Story of Adidon” that accuses Drake of fathering a secret child. Drake responded with a diss track of his own, titled “March 14,” and acknowledged his son Adonis, whom he shares with adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake has been making headlines for his over-the-top support for the Raptors during multiple games this season. In fact, his behavior — which included giving Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a mid-game shoulder rub during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks — earned him a talking to from the NBA.

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters before Game 1 of the finals series, according to ESPN.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto,” Silver added. “I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations.”

“I think that’s an absolute bright line that we have to draw,” Silver continued. “So that’s one example, and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there. But at the same time, I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn’t be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed, or the officials, for that matter.”

Nonetheless, Drake showed up to both Games 1 and 2, which were played at the Raptors home base in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, and appeared to call Warriors player Draymond Green “trash” after Game 1.

But Drake, Jay Z and Beyoncé aren’t the only famous faces to watch the Finals. Former president Barack Obama, 57, attended Game 2 in Toronto, receiving a standing ovation from fans in the crowd.

The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 at game 3.