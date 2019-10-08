Surfer Bethany Hamilton Demonstrates How She's Learning How to Jump Rope: 'One Arms Skills'

Bethany Hamilton is jumping toward new goals!

The professional surfer, 29, showed off her new “one arm skills” in an incredible video posted to her Facebook page on Oct. 4.

In the clip, Hamilton is outside surrounded by workout equipment. She effortlessly ties her hair back in a bun before jumping rope with a special full-circle rope, connected through a red dowel.

Pumping up the mother-of-two is Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” the song’s motivational lyrics “don’t believe me just watch” perfectly fitting Hamilton’s inspiring act.

“One arm skills 💪🏽I can put my hair up and I’m slowly figuring out the jump rope 😆🥳🙂,” she captioned the video.

After successfully completing almost eleven jumps, Hamilton cheered with excitement.

Hamilton’s 4-year-old son, Tobias, looked like he was getting in some training, too. While his mom was practicing her skills, Tobias rode his bike in circles around her.

Fans who saw the video could not believe Hamilton’s accomplishments.

“Girl amazing can’t even get my hair up with 2 arms. You are awesome!” one user wrote.

One follower joked, ” expect we will see a video of you putting up your hair while jumping rope.”

“Honestly love your determination especially with the little things that we all take for granted!” another added.

Training for the resilient surfer — who shares sons Tobias and Wesley, 1½, with husband Adam Dirks — does not stop there.

The following day, Hamilton posted another video doing a “deep sand beach workout” with her “honey buns” Adam.

The clip showed the couple jogging and sprinting during their “surf and workout date.”

Fans looking to see more of Hamilton can check out her documentary, Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable — which chronicles her journey in recent years to re-enter the professional surfing circuit.

It’ll be released on digital platforms on Oct. 15.