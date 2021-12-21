The Most Incredible Getty Sports Photos of the Year — and How They Were Captured

"Great photographs usually involve emotion conveyed through faces or eyes which help the viewer relate to the person. However, sometimes body language and humor can express the human condition equally well.

"I am not a golfer, but I imagine the tediousness of the game drives players crazy. They are exceptional at keeping their frustration inward, so to see a player roll backward in the sand trap made for a relatable laugh. Golf photography begins to feel stale after a long tournament of tee shots, putts and celebratory waves after a player retrieves the ball. This moment is rarely seen."