The Best Photos from This Week's Paralympics Competitions

The Games, which began on Tuesday, run through Sept. 5 in Tokyo

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett
August 27, 2021 03:23 PM

Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty

Egypt's Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou makes a first serve during the men's table tennis singles match against China's Chao Chen (not pictured) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 27.

Credit: Alex Davidson/Getty

Stuart Robinson of Team Great Britain makes a break during the wheelchair rugby match between Team Great Britain and Team Canada on Aug. 25.

Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty

Zheng Tao of Team China competes in the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Aug. 26.

Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

Athletes compete in the men's 100m - T47 heats on day 3 of the Games, Aug. 27.

Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

Nick Mayhugh of Team USA celebrates after winning gold in the men's 100m - T37 final on Aug. 27. Mayhugh set a new world record with a time of 10.97 seconds. 

Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

Daniel Romanchuk of Team USA leads the field during the men's 5000m - T54 heats on Aug. 27.

Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty

Ricardo Costa de Oliveira of Team Brazil competes in the men's long jump - T11 final on Aug. 27.

Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty

Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez spits out some water during a heat in the women's 100m backstroke swimming event on Aug. 25. 

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett