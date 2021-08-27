The Best Photos from This Week's Paralympics Competitions
The Games, which began on Tuesday, run through Sept. 5 in Tokyo
Egypt's Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou makes a first serve during the men's table tennis singles match against China's Chao Chen (not pictured) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 27.
Stuart Robinson of Team Great Britain makes a break during the wheelchair rugby match between Team Great Britain and Team Canada on Aug. 25.
Zheng Tao of Team China competes in the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Aug. 26.
Athletes compete in the men's 100m - T47 heats on day 3 of the Games, Aug. 27.
Nick Mayhugh of Team USA celebrates after winning gold in the men's 100m - T37 final on Aug. 27. Mayhugh set a new world record with a time of 10.97 seconds.
Daniel Romanchuk of Team USA leads the field during the men's 5000m - T54 heats on Aug. 27.
Ricardo Costa de Oliveira of Team Brazil competes in the men's long jump - T11 final on Aug. 27.
Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez spits out some water during a heat in the women's 100m backstroke swimming event on Aug. 25.