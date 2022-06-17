See the Best Photos from Stephen Curry and the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals Win
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to win the 2022 NBA Finals
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion, was named MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Draymond Green and Hazel Renee
Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals.
Andrew Wiggins
During their playoff run, the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first and second rounds.
Gary Payton II
Golden State ousted the red-hot Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference championship.
Celebration Inside the Locker Room
To date, the team has won seven NBA titles in its history,
Winning in Boston
The Warriors also won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018.
Klay Thompson Celebrates Successful Comeback
Much of Golden State's success boils down to the return of Klay Thompson, who was out for two years while recuperating from several injuries, including a torn ACL.
Stephen and Dell Curry
Steohen Curry celebrates with his father, Dell, a former NBA player.
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
"Bye Boston!" Ayesha Curry wrote in a post to her Instagram Story after the win. A Boston sports bar repeatedly mocked her career during the NBA Finals.
Champagne Celebration
"Nobody thought we'd be here," 34-year-old Stephen Curry said after the game. "It means the world."
Family Time
Stephen Curry was joined by family members, including his wife, Ayesha, and mother, Sonya, after the Game 6 win.
Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry
The four longtime Warriors players have proved instrumental in the team's success.