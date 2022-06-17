See the Best Photos from Stephen Curry and the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals Win

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to win the 2022 NBA Finals

By Jason Duaine Hahn June 17, 2022 01:33 PM

Stephen Curry

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion, was named MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee

Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty

Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals. 

Andrew Wiggins

Credit: Elsa/Getty

During their playoff run, the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first and second rounds.

Gary Payton II

Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty

Golden State ousted the red-hot Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference championship.

Celebration Inside the Locker Room

Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

To date, the team has won seven NBA titles in its history,

Winning in Boston

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

The Warriors also won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018.

Klay Thompson Celebrates Successful Comeback

Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty

Much of Golden State's success boils down to the return of Klay Thompson, who was out for two years while recuperating from several injuries, including a torn ACL.

Stephen and Dell Curry

Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Steohen Curry celebrates with his father, Dell, a former NBA player.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

"Bye Boston!" Ayesha Curry wrote in a post to her Instagram Story after the win. A Boston sports bar repeatedly mocked her career during the NBA Finals. 

Champagne Celebration

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

"Nobody thought we'd be here," 34-year-old Stephen Curry said after the game. "It means the world."

Family Time

Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Stephen Curry was joined by family members, including his wife, Ayesha, and mother, Sonya, after the Game 6 win. 

Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry

Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

The four longtime Warriors players have proved instrumental in the team's success. 

