From Adele to Kevin Hart: See the Stars at the Lakers vs. Warriors Season Opener

Kicking off the 2021-2022 NBA season in California, the Golden State Warriors trounced the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 on the latter's home turf in a game that drew some of Hollywood's biggest stars

October 20, 2021 04:56 PM

Adele

Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The British songstress and boyfriend Rich Paul (face obscured here) were all smiles for date night sitting courtside at Staples Center.

Jack Nicholson

Credit: NBA

The 84-year-old actor is a longtime Lakers fan.

3 of 11

LeBron James

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

James scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds and five assists during the Lakers' loss to the Warriors.

Jimmie Allen

Credit: NBA

The country singer took a night off from Dancing with the Stars for the big game.

Lil Wayne

Credit: NBA

The rapper helped the NBA celebrate its landmark 75th season by posing with a special crystal-covered ball.

Saweetie

Credit: NBA

The "Best Friend" rapper had the perfect viewing spot, courtside.

Saweetie

Credit: NBA

Saweetie showed off her game day fit, which featured a lime green top and bra as well as matching shoes.

Stephen Curry

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Curry and the Warriors started the season off with a bang, proving why the athletes a seven-time NBA All-Star.

Usher and Justin Bieber

Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Years after their hit "Somebody to Love," Usher and Bieber confirmed they're still pals by hitting the game side-by-side.

Kid Cudi

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Cudi seemed to be supporting James in his Tune Squad uniform from the athlete's Space Jam reboot.

Kevin Hart

Credit: NBA

Hart and Hendrix, 13, enjoyed a father-son outing to the game.

