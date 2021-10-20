From Adele to Kevin Hart: See the Stars at the Lakers vs. Warriors Season Opener
Kicking off the 2021-2022 NBA season in California, the Golden State Warriors trounced the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 on the latter's home turf in a game that drew some of Hollywood's biggest stars
Adele
The British songstress and boyfriend Rich Paul (face obscured here) were all smiles for date night sitting courtside at Staples Center.
Jack Nicholson
The 84-year-old actor is a longtime Lakers fan.
LeBron James
James scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds and five assists during the Lakers' loss to the Warriors.
Jimmie Allen
The country singer took a night off from Dancing with the Stars for the big game.
Lil Wayne
The rapper helped the NBA celebrate its landmark 75th season by posing with a special crystal-covered ball.
Saweetie
The "Best Friend" rapper had the perfect viewing spot, courtside.
Saweetie
Saweetie showed off her game day fit, which featured a lime green top and bra as well as matching shoes.
Stephen Curry
Curry and the Warriors started the season off with a bang, proving why the athletes a seven-time NBA All-Star.
Usher and Justin Bieber
Years after their hit "Somebody to Love," Usher and Bieber confirmed they're still pals by hitting the game side-by-side.
Kid Cudi
Cudi seemed to be supporting James in his Tune Squad uniform from the athlete's Space Jam reboot.
Kevin Hart
Hart and Hendrix, 13, enjoyed a father-son outing to the game.