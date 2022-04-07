Bernhard Langer Says 'Big Challenge' Lies Ahead as He Aims to Make Masters Cut at 64

The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador, who has won the iconic green jacket twice before, hasn't let age slow him down as he celebrates his 40th Masters anniversary

Bernhard Langer has a "big challenge" ahead of him in Augusta, Georgia, this weekend — but he doesn't seem too stressed.

The night before tournament play kicks off at the 2022 Masters, Langer is relaxed and jovial, enjoying a meal with friends at the River Island housing community just a few miles from Augusta National, where Mercedes-Benz — the tournament's global partner — has taken over with impressive installations and a seemingly endless fleet of vehicles (including their new electric offering, the EQS).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Langer has worked with the automotive company for years and is quick to espouse the importance of sponsors to his success. Also key, as he approaches his 65th birthday in August? Consideration for his energy, especially facing down what could be, if he's successful, four straight days on the course.

"It's definitely different," he tells PEOPLE of preparing for a tournament now. "When I was in my 20s and 30s, I would play the course as much as I could. Just get out there and play the course, probably three times, 18 holes before the tournament started."

Langer — who is the oldest player in the 2022 Masters field — continues, "Now I'm playing nine holes a day maybe, and hit less balls, do less, because my body can't take it or I'm wearing myself out."

Not depleting that energy is key. He says he's learned to "cut back a little bit," while still having fun. Of course, Augusta National has always been "physically demanding," with its rolling hills. Even as a young player, Langer says the course can be daunting.

"It's a physical and, on top of that, a mental drain because every shot can determine a huge outcome," he explains. "It can be really good or it can be really bad. Every hole can get you."

The payoff, though, is worth it — Langer knows firsthand, as he's won the Masters twice: first in 1985, and again in 1993.

Bernhard Langer Bernhard Langer at the Masters in 1985 | Credit: Augusta National/Getty

"It's the best clothes you ever put on it," he tells PEOPLE of the green jacket. "It's a dream come true, certainly for me. I come from a small village in Bavaria, where golf is nothing in Germany. ... I was thrilled and almost overwhelmed with the occasion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The golfer doesn't necessarily think he'll win again this weekend. As of Wednesday evening, he was keeping his goals smaller. "I think my chances are extremely slim, just because of my distance, the way I hit the ball is so much shorter than most of these guys," he admits. "So to make the cut would be a huge achievement. I was the oldest two years ago, a year and a half ago to make the cut. If I could do it again, it would be incredible, but it's a lot of work and a big challenge to get there".

The weekend is, of course, filled with experiences that some golfers only dream of though, as a coveted member of that past winners' club. He enjoyed the Champions Dinner with Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama, among others, on Tuesday (which he calls a "highlight") and just in general feeds off the "atmosphere."

And Langer's celebrating 40 years at the tournament, which his longtime partners marked with a special Mercedes-Benz G-Class, decorated with his likeness by tape art artist Leah Abucayan.

"It was a huge surprise," he tells PEOPLE of the car. "I've never seen anything like it."

The partnership with Mercedez has been a no-brainer for the German golfer. "I think it's the best car there is," he says. "I mean, there's many other good cars, but they consistently make a fantastic product. And coming from Germany, I grew up about an hour and a half from where Mercedes-Benz headquarters are. And they created an amazing brand and a wonderful car. And I feel myself very fortunate to be one of their ambassadors."

The partnership is an obvious choice, because if there's anything Langer's got, it's drive.