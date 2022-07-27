Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Misses Start of NFL Training for Appendix Surgery 

The quarterback will miss the first week of training camp to have an appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will not be on the field for the start of training camp this week.

Burrow, who was recently diagnosed with appendicitis, underwent surgery to remove his appendix on Tuesday, according to NFL.com. On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that it was successful and said Burrow is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Taylor said he was unsure when the QB will be back in action, but said that Burrow will be preparing.

"The good news is he's got two years in [the system]," Taylor said of Burrow, according to the outlet. "He's seen it. He'll still have his iPad. He'll still follow whenever he's in meetings. We don't expect him to miss a step mentally that way. I'm sure he'd love to have all the physical reps that he could possibly get, but he won't be behind the 8-ball at all based on what happens."

While Burrow is off the field recovering, the Bengals' will turn to Brandon Allen and Jake Browning as quarterback replacements.

In an effort to acclimate players to the full season's workload, the first week of training camp is often lighter. It is expected that Burrow will miss the first week, but will be back before the end of camp, which concludes on August 18.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, topped off a successful second season with the Bengals last year with the team's first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a tight, 23-20 game, Burrow held onto impressive statistics over the year leading the team's offense.