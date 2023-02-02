Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Wanted on Arrest Warrant Issued for Allegedly Pointing Firearm at Woman

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to court documents viewed by PEOPLE, the 26-year-old NFL player is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21.

The woman's complaint filed in Ohio's Hamilton County on Thursday states that Mixon told her, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me," while allegedly pointing the firearm at her.

It is unclear if Mixon has retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Mixon's arrest warrant comes after he was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014.

The charge came after the then-University of Oklahoma student punched classmate Amelia Molitor in the face and walked away in 2014. Under a plea deal, he was placed on probation for a year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo cognitive behavior counseling.

After the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the city of Norman in Oklahoma should release surveillance footage of the incident, the video was released in 2016 with a statement from Mixon's attorney at the time, Blake Johnson.

In the statement, Mixon's attorney wrote: "Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he reacted that night. He has apologized publicly to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates and the University. He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest."

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Mixon's Lawyers Release Surveillance Video of Running Back Punching Female Student

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement added that Mixon was "focused on completing his semester," and was suspended from his college football team for a season.

According to ESPN, Mixon was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and was given a four-year extension to his contract in 2020. After the extension, his contract was valued at $48 million.