Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Wanted on Arrest Warrant Issued for Allegedly Pointing Firearm at Woman

A complaint of misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed against the NFL player on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 10:33 PM
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Wanted on Arrest Warrant Issued for Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Woman
Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to court documents viewed by PEOPLE, the 26-year-old NFL player is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21.

The woman's complaint filed in Ohio's Hamilton County on Thursday states that Mixon told her, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me," while allegedly pointing the firearm at her.

It is unclear if Mixon has retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Bengals vs. Chiefs
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Mixon's arrest warrant comes after he was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014.

The charge came after the then-University of Oklahoma student punched classmate Amelia Molitor in the face and walked away in 2014. Under a plea deal, he was placed on probation for a year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo cognitive behavior counseling.

After the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the city of Norman in Oklahoma should release surveillance footage of the incident, the video was released in 2016 with a statement from Mixon's attorney at the time, Blake Johnson.

In the statement, Mixon's attorney wrote: "Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he reacted that night. He has apologized publicly to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates and the University. He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest."

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Mixon's Lawyers Release Surveillance Video of Running Back Punching Female Student

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement added that Mixon was "focused on completing his semester," and was suspended from his college football team for a season.

According to ESPN, Mixon was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and was given a four-year extension to his contract in 2020. After the extension, his contract was valued at $48 million.

Related Articles
Joe Burrow with his parents
All About Joe Burrow's Parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow
Josh Sills
Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
49ers’ Charles Omenihu Arrested for Domestic Violence Allegation
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Adult Swim Parts Ways with Justin Roiland, 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_Z2BsK5xqw San Francisco business owner sprays homeless woman with hose ABC7 978K subscribers Subscribe 493 Share Download 93,411 views Jan 11, 2023 A San Francisco art gallery owner was seen in a now-viral video using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of his business.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Art Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Down Unhoused Woman in San Francisco
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
President Joe Biden looks on as he signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs have visited Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. They have also been invited to sign the book of condolence opened at Lancaster House. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III., Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.
Joe Biden Calls Damar Hamlin's Mom and Dad, Speaks 'at Length' About His Injury
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Willie McGinest
Former NFL Star Willie McGinest Issues His 'Deepest' Apology After Assault Charge Arrest