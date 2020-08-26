Mackensie Alexander Charged with Battery for Allegedly Confronting Man in Father's Disappearance

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, was last seen Monday on a berry-picking trip in Okeechobee County, Florida

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been charged with battery after leaving his team's training camp following news that his father was reported missing in Florida, multiple outlets reported.

Akexander was arrested and charged with one count of battery on Tuesday, according to online arrest records from the Collier County Sherriff's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, disappeared just one day earlier while on a berry-picking trip with another man, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who was first to report the news. Alexander was charged with confronting the man who allegedly left his father behind on the trip, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

"We recognize that this is an emotional and frightening time for the family and friends of Jean Odney Alexandre. However, everyone must act within the law," a spokesman for the Collier County Sherriff's Office told PEOPLE.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Pelissero said.

"Mackensie's a loving son, and he's concerned about his father. That is his sole concern in the matter," Alexander's attorneys, Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman, said in a statement obtained by Pelissero. "The only concern that Mackensie has right now is finding his father and the well-being of his father."

Alexandre traveled roughly 85 miles to Okeechobee County in Florida to pick palmetto berries in a nearby prairie, Pelissero and ESPN reported. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is currently undergoing a search for Alexandre.

According to Lake Okeenchobee News, deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers, are involved in the search.

Alexandre was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike shoes with a white line on the sole.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Mackensie Alexander Bruce Kluckhohn/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Mackensie Alexander Aaron Doster/AP/Shutterstock

Alexander, 26, practiced with the Bengals at their training camp on Monday, while the team had the day off on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

During the latest NFL off-season, Alexander signed a one-year, $3,953,125 deal with the Bengals. Prior to that, he played four years as cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings.