Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow Calls for Gun Control Reform: 'At Least Make It Harder'

The quarterback's comments come in response to a string of mass shootings across the country, including the May 24 tragedy that left 19 students dead at Robb Elementary School

Joe Burrow is sharing his thoughts about gun reform.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked if he had spoken with his teammates about the gun-related tragedies that have occurred across the country in recent weeks.

"With everything that's going on, if you're not going to outlaw everything, you've gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody's using," Burrow told reporters. "I don't think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that I think."

"So hopefully, the people that get paid to make those decisions figure that out," he added. "My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."

Burrow's comments come just weeks after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The tragedy is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly a decade ago.

Joe Burrow Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

On May 24, hours after the Uvalde shooting, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called on politicians to act on gun violence.

"Now we have children murdered at school," Kerr said in a press conference before the Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. "When are we gonna do something?"

"I'm tired," he added. "I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired of the – I'm sorry – I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."

Days later, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters he does not plan to participate in the pre-game National Anthem ceremony for the foreseeable future.

"I don't plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country," Kapler said, as seen in video footage shared by ESPN. "I don't expect it to move the needle necessarily, it's just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step."

robb elementary school A makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were fatally shot May 24. | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Kapler spoke further about his decision in a blog post that same day, where he cited the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as his reason for the change.

ESPN reported on June 1 that Kapler had suspended his protest on Memorial Day though he remained in the clubhouse during the National Anthem the following day for the fourth time in five days.

Burrow and the Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11 for their first game of the NFL season.