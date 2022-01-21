Bengals fan Jerry Mills saved Raiders fan Ed Fernandes' life when he collapsed outside of Ohio's Paul Brown Stadium over the weekend

Bengals Fan Performs CPR and Saves Raiders Fans' Life: 'I Believe God Put Me There for a Reason'

A Bengals fan saved the life of a man who was rooting for the other team.

Over the weekend, Noah Harsh and his grandpa Ed Fernandes attended the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ohio's Paul Brown Stadium, a moment the duo had been waiting for after Harsh gifted Fernandes tickets to the game on Christmas, WLWT reported.

Planning to cheer on the Raiders, Harsh and Fernandes, 78, made a trip from Miamisburg to attend the sporting event. There, Harsh began to notice that something was wrong with his grandfather.

"I just knew something was off just the way he was falling so I tried to catch him but he just fell," Harsh told WLWT.

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Credit: Getty Images

Not sure of what to do to help, Harsh told the outlet that an unknown man came up to them and offered aid.

"He said I'm going to do CPR, I'm an ER professional, I got this. So he started doing CPR and he got a pulse back," Harsh explained.

The man, identified by WLWT as Bengals fan Jerry Mills — who is an emergency room nurse in Dallas, Texas, and former firefighter — knew that he could be of assistance and wanted to help.

"When I started CPR another nurse came up and she opened his airway for me and we started CPR right away," Mills told the outlet. "God has a reason for everything because for me to come all the way from Texas and there were a lot of people there at the time, and nobody jumped down to check and see if he had a pulse."

According to WLWT, Fernandes is still recovering at UC Medical Center and had heart surgery on Thursday.