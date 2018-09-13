Louisiana Mayor Rescinds Controversial Nike Ban After Facing Backlash: It 'Divided Our City'

A Louisiana mayor has lifted a ban on Nike products after initially forbidding local facilities from buying items from the brand after the company announced its campaign with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said in a Wednesday news conference that he meant no harm when he banned the purchase of Nike products at booster clubs and recreation departments in the city. But he walked back the decree after facing criticism from citizens, politicians and local leaders.

“That memorandum divided our city and placed Kenner in a false and unflattering light on the national stage,” he said during the news conference. He added to a reporter, “This was meant to protect our patriot values, our fire our police and also our tax payers.”

Zahn sent the internal memo — which was obtained by the New Orleans Advocate — to the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Chad Pitfield, on Sept. 5.

In the memo, Zahn said the order was effective immediately, and stated that all purchases made by booster clubs in Kenner must be approved by Pitfield or his designee.

“Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility,” he added in the initial statement.

Zahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

RELATED STORY: Louisiana Mayor Bans Local Facilities from Buying Nike Equipment Following Colin Kaepernick Ad

The memorandum was sent just two days after Nike announced Kaepernick would lead their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. Kaepernick has become the preeminent voice in protesting police brutality since he began kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in September 2016.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn City of Kenner

Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick in their campaign sparked a boycott of their products, with many conservatives burning Nike-branded shoes and clothing — and posting photographic evidence online.

RELATED: Nike Releases Full Colin Kaepernick Commercial — Which Will Play During Thursday’s NFL Opener

Zahn has long been critical of the anthem protest, condemning NFL players who kneel just days before issuing his order, according to CNN. When clarifying the conditions of the memorandum in a statement to the Advocate, Zahn said residents are still allowed to wear Nike apparel on city playgrounds.

It disappoints me that this is happening in my state. The Mayor of Kenner is trying to ban all Nike apparel and equipment from children’s sports and playgrounds. I would like to have a conversation with him when i return from this European Tour. Not to fuss, just to build. pic.twitter.com/gRCoCN3nQP — Dee-1; IG @dee1music (@Dee1music) September 9, 2018

“I was not made aware of this decision beforehand and it is in direct contradiction of what I stand for and what the city of Kenner should stand for,” Councilman Gregory Carroll wrote on Facebook, as noted by CNN. “I am 100% AGAINST this decision. I will meet with the mayor and other council members in an effort to rescind this directive. I will keep the citizens of Kenner, and the Greater New Orleans area informed as we move forward.”