Ben Simmons Diagnosed with Nerve Impingement in Back, Will Remain 'Out of Action' with Brooklyn Nets

The NBA player has been out of action since the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Miami Heat on Feb. 15

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 11:52 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on October 19, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Pelicans won 130-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty

Ben Simmons will remain sidelined.

The NBA player has been off the court since the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Miami Heat on Feb. 15 after knee and back issues — which became present during the 2021-22 season and required offseason surgery — began, per Bleacher Report.

Before the All-Star break, CBS Sports reported, the 26-year-old athlete attempted to offset his injuries by having fluid drained from his knee and receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets provided an update on his health via a statement on Twitter.

"Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today," the statement read. "He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment."

Head Coach Jacque Vaughn had previously shared with reporters that the organization was taking Simmons' health "day by day" to "take care of him and try to get him healthy."

"When the back gets better, and when the knee gets better, then he'll be with us. So we want that to happen as soon as possible, but we also want to take care of him and make sure that those two things are good," the coach said during a press conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets organization in February 2022.

In September, he candidly spoke about his time on the Philadelphia team with former teammate JJ Redick on an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast.

"I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here, and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you're not helping," he said. "And that's all I wanted, was help."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I didn't feel like I got it from coaches, teammates — I won't say all teammates, because there's great guys on that team that did reach out and are still my friends — but I didn't feel like I got that, and it was just a tough place for me."

Related Articles
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Shaquille O'Neal Trying to 'Move Without Crutches' One Week After Hip Surgery, Vows to Get Back in the Gym
Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Kansas State Wildcats brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson on to the Elite Eight 2 Years After Collapsing on Court
Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About His Weight Loss Journey
Shaquille O'Neal Says He's 20 Lbs. Away from 'Ultimate' Goal Weight: 'It's Time to Really Shred It Up'
NBA player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Stephen Curry Shares Sweet Message for Wife Ayesha's 34th Birthday: 'I Love Every Part of You'
Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes
Women's Basketball Game Ends With Memphis Player Punching Opponent: 'Just Brutal'
Track and field training lanes
World Athletics Council Excludes Transgender Women from Female Events 
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Acquires Ownership Interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces After NFL Retirement: 'An Honor'
Los Angeles Kings v Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks Reverse Plan to Wear Pride Warmup Jerseys, Citing Russian Laws: Reports
2019 TCS NYC Marathon (NYCM) Week: Race Day. Tiki Barber at the finish line.
Tiki Barber Is Running 'Meaningful' Miles with Team For Kids As They Celebrate Raising $100M
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He's 'Very Happy' After Split from Shakira: 'I'm Still Doing What I Want'
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference All-Stars speaks to Kevin Garnett #5 and Ray Allen #20 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Kobe Bryant's Death Pushed Kevin Garnett to Reconcile with Ray Allen: 'Life is Not Given'
Foster Moreau
Free Agent Foster Moreau Learns He Has Cancer During Routine NFL Physical, Will Be 'Stepping Away'
Bryan Cranston looks on during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Bryan Cranston Hyped For New MLB Season after Major Rule Changes: 'Now It's Even Better'
Angel City co-founder Kara Nortman, Angel City lead investor Alexis Ohanian, Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham owner Eli Manning, and Angel City Co-Founder Julie Uhrman stand on the field pre-match at Red Bull Arena.
Natalie Portman Calls Angel City Football Club an 'Extraordinary Adventure' in Teaser for HBO Docuseries
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James' Son Bronny Will Honor Dad by Wearing a No. 23 Jersey for McDonald's All American Game
Family members applaud Moss Point, Mississippi, High School guard Devin Booker, after he announced his commitment to play college basketball for the University of Kentucky on Thursday, October 31, 2013
All About Devin Booker's Parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez