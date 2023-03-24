Ben Simmons Diagnosed with Nerve Impingement in Back, Will Remain 'Out of Action' with Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons will remain sidelined.

The NBA player has been off the court since the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Miami Heat on Feb. 15 after knee and back issues — which became present during the 2021-22 season and required offseason surgery — began, per Bleacher Report.

Before the All-Star break, CBS Sports reported, the 26-year-old athlete attempted to offset his injuries by having fluid drained from his knee and receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets provided an update on his health via a statement on Twitter.

"Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today," the statement read. "He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment."

Head Coach Jacque Vaughn had previously shared with reporters that the organization was taking Simmons' health "day by day" to "take care of him and try to get him healthy."

"When the back gets better, and when the knee gets better, then he'll be with us. So we want that to happen as soon as possible, but we also want to take care of him and make sure that those two things are good," the coach said during a press conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets organization in February 2022.

In September, he candidly spoke about his time on the Philadelphia team with former teammate JJ Redick on an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast.

"I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here, and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you're not helping," he said. "And that's all I wanted, was help."

"I didn't feel like I got it from coaches, teammates — I won't say all teammates, because there's great guys on that team that did reach out and are still my friends — but I didn't feel like I got that, and it was just a tough place for me."