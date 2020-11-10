Ben Roethlisberger One of Four Steelers Players Added to COVID-19 List

The athlete will be able to play on Sunday should he continue to test negative and doesn't display symptoms throughout the week

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, jeopardizing their play in next Sunday's game.

The team issued a statement Tuesday noting that Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were placed on the list.

The statement did not include whether or not any of these players had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN, the four players were placed on the list after they were deemed "high-risk close contacts" with tight end Vance McDonald, who came back with a positive test on Monday.

Roethlisberger, Hawkins, Samuels and Williams are all required to isolate for five days and are not allowed in the UPMC Sports Complex.

The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are able to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Those guys will be working remotely throughout the week and testing daily," coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, per ESPN. "As long as their tests come back negative, we believe that all four guys have an opportunity to be made available to us on Saturday."

Image zoom Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty

Athletes on the reserve/COVID-19 list are still permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

Tomlin said he isn't worried about Roethlisberger or Williams playing in this weekend's game after missing a week of practice.

"I'm not overly concerned about it," Tomlin said. "This guy has been doing it for 17 years ...We're still going to work extremely hard virtually to prepare. In terms of preparation, I have very little concern about it, to be quite honest with you."

Last month, Roethlisberger noted the importance of taking ample COVID-19 precautions in an interview with ESPN.

"We need to be cautious, be careful, and protect each other," he said.

Adding, "Fans are allowed in the stadium, which means we're allowed to have guests in town and things like that. In the Roethlisberger family, we're not changing anything. No guests are coming in town. But there are a few challenges that have been presented, and so hopefully guys can continue to be as cautious and as careful as we have been to this point."