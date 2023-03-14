Bella Twins Announce They're Leaving WWE – and Going Back to Their Own Names Nikki and Brie Garcia

Nikki and Brie are looking forward to focusing on a new chapter as mothers, entrepreneurs, hosts and executive producers, the twins tell PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 14, 2023 02:25 PM
Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Bella Twins at SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, are leaving the WWE, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The twins, who will return to going professionally by their real names Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia, officially announced their departure from the WWE on Tuesday.

"Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia," Nikki says during the sisters' new episode of their Sirius XM show, which will officially be called The Nikki & Brie Show going forward.

Nikki further explained that dropping their Bella identities was difficult, but the women feel it's time to embrace a "new chapter" in their lives. "We're going to be 40 in November," Nikki explains, adding that they're both now enjoying life as mothers, entrepreneurs, hosts and executive producers.

When it was time for them to renew their contract with the WWE, Nikki explains that they "just knew it was time to head into this next chapter."

Brie adds she's "so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella" and open up a new book in her life. "Let's see what Brie Garcia is going to do next," she says.

Nikki and Brie both signed with the WWE in 2007 and made their in-ring debut that year as the Bella Twins. The sisters have become phenoms in the sports and entertainment world since their debut.

Brie is mom to Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan.

Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev began dating in early 2019 and got engaged later that year. The couple tied the knot in August as cameras were rolling for an E! wedding special, Nikki Bella Says I Do. They welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020.

Listeners can find SiriusXM's The Nikki and Brie Show on the SXM App and on all podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

