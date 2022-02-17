Finnish Skier Jon Sallinen Slams into Cameraman amid Halfpipe Mistake at 2022 Winter Olympics

Jon Sallinen only scored an 18.5 in the qualifying event — putting him in last place out of the 23 competitors

Jon Sallinen of Finland crashes into a camera man filming on the lip of the half pip

Finnish skier Jon Sallinen accidentally slammed into a cameraman while competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

During the men's Freeski halfpipe qualifying event at the Beijing Games on Thursday, the 21-year-old athlete was halfway through his first run when he misjudged a trick and lost control at the top of the halfpipe.

There, Sallinen knocked into a nearby cameraman and pushed him into the snow, as seen in video footage of the incident shared online by BBC Sport.

"I wasn't even sure if I was gonna ski on my second run after my crash, I hope the cameraman is okay," Sallinen said after the event, according to Reuters. "I landed directly on him."

It remains unclear whether or not the camera operator was injured in the accident. The man was later seen standing on his feet to resume recording, however, Insider reported.

After the incident, Sallinen resumed the competition and got back into the halfpipe to complete his run, with hopes of redeeming himself.

On his second attempt, however, Sallinen scored 18.5 — putting him in last place out of the 23 competitors, per Olympics.

The first-time Olympian will not advance to the men's Freeski halfpipe final, as only the top 12 athletes are able to move forward.

Among those athletes who will continue on include Team USA's Aaron Blunck — who finished in first place — as well as other members of the U.S. team, including Birk Irving, David Wise and Alex Ferreria.

Gus Kenworthy, who is competing for Great Britain in his final Olympic run, secured the twelfth and final spot.