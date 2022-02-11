"I'm so grateful for him," Chloe Kim told Today of boyfriend Evan Berle, who she has been dating since January 2020

Chloe Kim Says Boyfriend Evan Berle Took Time Off from School to Support Her on Olympic Journey

Chloe Kim can always count on her boyfriend Evan Berle for his unwavering support.

Shortly after the 21-year-old athlete won gold in the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Kim chatted with Today on Friday morning about how Berle took time off from his own academic career in an effort to help her achieve her Olympic dreams.

"He has been the best thing that's ever happened to me, just so supportive, so loving," Kim said, noting that Berle "actually took a quarter off of school, his winter quarter off of school, to support me on this journey."

"[He] just knew that I was going to be going through a lot and struggling a bit and dealing with a lot of pressure. And so he just put himself on hold to support me, and it's been amazing," she added. "I'm so grateful for him and I can't wait to see him."

Kim also told Today she loved seeing her boyfriend get attention for supporting her.

"I was actually laughing so had on the way here because my publicist sent me all the articles that were written about him," she told co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "And I was like, 'Whoa, Evan is having his moment right now.' I am so happy for him."

chloe kim Chloe Kim | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Kim defended her PyeongChang title and secured first place in the women's halfpipe for a second consecutive Games on Thursday night. Spain's Queralt Castellet won silver, and Japan's Sena Tomita took bronze.

Kim won Team USA's second gold medal at the Beijing Games. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis became the first American to win a gold medal the night prior when she dominated in the women's snowboardcross event.

Following Kim's gold medal win, Berle shared a flurry of Instagram Story posts celebrating. On Instagram Thursday, Berle also posted some photos to his feed in honor of his girlfriend.

"This girl! It is so hard for me to reflect on the emotions I have been feeling the last 24 hours because I am still in shock!" Berle wrote alongside the carousel of pictures of Kim competing, as well as photos of the pair together. "I am so beyond proud of you and all the work you have put in for this moment."

"Two years you and I have been on this journey together, and I have seen you conquer so many obstacles and put in so much work to make this happen. You are the most incredible woman in the world, you inspire me everyday, and I am so honored to be a part of your life," he added. "I love you, congratulations! ❤️."

In another post on Friday, Berle shared a photo of Kim from the moment she was able to FaceTime him after her win, as well as a video of Berle stateside cheering on the athlete alongside a group of friends.

"Had to share two more of my favorite moments! Our FaceTime and all the friends! @chloekim," Berle captioned the post.

Berle, a skateboarder, regularly shares photos of himself and Kim on his social media accounts. The two have been dating since January 2020.

Last January, he celebrated their anniversary with photos and video footage from their first year as a couple, captioning the sweet post, "One year down, many more to go."

"Happy anniversary beautiful girl, you make every single part of life better and I am so lucky to spend everyday with my best friend," Berle concluded.