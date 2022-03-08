The Ukrainian Paralympic team has won 17 medals so far these Games

Ukrainian Paralympian Pulls Out of Race After Learning Her Father's Been Captured by Russian Soldiers

A Ukrainian Paralympian pulled out of competition in Beijing on Tuesday after being told that her father, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, had been captured by the Russian invaders, according to AFP News.

Anastasiia Laletina, 19, opted not to compete in the biathlon middle-distance sitting race after hearing the news, team spokeswoman Nataliia Harach told the AFP.

"Her father is a soldier in the Ukrainian army and (was taken) prisoner by Russian soldiers. They beat him," Harach said in a statement to the outlet. "She was very upset and couldn't take part in the race."

According to Harach — who also confirmed the situation to USA Today — Laletina is now resting and receiving support from the team's doctor.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

Despite the heartbreaking news for Laletina and the ongoing situation in their home country, the Ukrainian athletes are performing well in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Ukraine has now risen to second place in the overall medal count, with six golds and 17 total medals, only behind China with eight golds and 27 total medals.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Iryna Bui, Oleksandra Kononova, and Liudmyla Liashenko were victorious in the standing middle-distance biathlon race. "We are here to fight for Ukraine, with Ukraine and in the name of Ukraine," Bui, 26, told AFP reporters in Beijing.

Kononova also told AFP that though she's physically somewhere else, her mind is still back home. "All my thoughts, my heart and my soul is with my family and with my child," the 31-year-old athlete said. "Emotionally it's very difficult to focus and to concentrate on the race and the competition, so this is the most difficult Paralympic Games for me."

In the men's middle distance vision-impaired biathlon, Vitaliy Lukyanenko came out on top by as Ukrainian parabiathletes finished in the top five places in the race. Anatolii Kovalevskyi and Dmytro Suiarko helped sweep the podium, winning the silver and bronze, The Guardian reported.

After the victory, Suiarko told The Guardian, "I am happy, but you know the situation in Ukraine. Very hard concentration is needed in biathlon and I missed twice because yesterday my house where I live, it was bombed and destroyed."

The invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

To learn more about all the Paralympic athletes, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Paralympics airing now on NBC.