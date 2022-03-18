Ukraine Paralympic Committee on Athletes Overcoming Tearful, Sleepless Nights to Win Record Medals

Most of the Ukrainian Paralympic athletes returned to Ukraine this week by bus from Poland — and with uncertain futures

Throughout each night during the recently-concluded Paralympic Games in Beijing, many Ukrainian athletes couldn't sleep, distraught about the onslaught of Russian bombs destroying their cities, their homes, and, they worried, injuring — or killing — their families.

"Some cry during the night and some of them had red eyes," the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee (UPC) president, Valerii Sushkevych, tells PEOPLE.

But despite this anxiety and fear, the Ukrainian athletes won a record 29 medals, landing the country second in the overall medal count.

"It was so heavy, very difficult because every day, me and my athletes looked on the news, phoning to their mother, father, wife, or husband, daughter. 'Are you living? Are you okay in this moment?' " he says. "It's really very difficult to mobilize and concentrate on the competition."

"I am very astonished," he says, "that my sportsmen get those results after not sleeping, even one night."

As he spoke from Poland late Wednesday evening, most of the team's athletes and support staff were heading by bus from Warsaw back to Ukraine and the Paralympic training center in the western part of the country. There, they will decide next steps. They'd received numerous offers of housing in the safer areas of Europe, but many declined.

"Members of my team [have seen videos], terrible videos with dead people, dead men and women," Sushkevych says. "They look at many videos with dead children. All understanding [that this] is so, so dangerous. But I can't stop my athletes from [returning] to Ukraine."

Some have no homes to return to, destroyed by Russian bombs. One medal winner Liudmyla Liashenko of hard-hit Kharkiv, is staying with friends in Prague in the Czech Republic, says Nataliia Harach, the head of media for NPC Ukraine.

The Russians also destroyed Harach's home in Irpin, a city near Kyiv. "I will stay some time in Poland," she says, "and after this, I hope that war will stop and I will be back home. All of us are thinking about how to come to our homes."

As for skier Dmytro Suiarko, who placed third in the middle distance vision impaired event and had said his house in Chernihiv "was bombed and destroyed," Harach says that while there was an explosion near his home, and it was still standing. Yet, "any time it could fall down. It's dangerous to be near it."

During the Games, 19-year-old Anastasiia Laletina learned her father was taken prisoner by Russian armed forces; overwrought, she dropped out of competition. "There's been no news after she got this information about her father," says Harach. "She doesn't know anything more about it."

In Beijing, the team was heartened by how other athletes and coaches rallied around them. Some countries flew the flag for Ukraine from their accommodations.

"Meeting for the village of the competition they say, 'Hello, we are together. We must be together,' " says Sushkevych. "And, 'We fight against war.' "

And after the chance the 20-athlete team would not even reach the Games with a difficult four-day journey, the international community showed relief when they arrived. "Many national teams say 'Valerii, we wait for Ukraine in the beginning,' " he says, " 'because if you are absent, it will still be like lost hope for the world.' "

Each medal, however, also felt like a small win over Putin and his invading forces, beyond a sports victory, notes Sushkevych.

"Some of our sportsmen say, 'I am soldier today in Beijing. Soldier against war. I'm not a killer, but I am a soldier and I must make results for my country,' " he says.

"It's the fight for peace, this result," he continues, "and make hope for our people in Ukraine that we may be victorious in the war."

However, the fighting continues some three weeks after Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

On Wednesday, when the Paralympic team gathered together in the lobby of their Poland hotel before boarding their bus back to Ukraine, many cried as they said their goodbyes to those staying behind.

"It's like a very special family," Sushkevych says. "During the Paralympic Games and traveling to Beijing, you're very close — like a big family. And this family fights for Ukraine."