Russian and Belarusian Athletes Banned from Beijing Paralympics amid Ukraine Invasion

The International Paralympic Committee reversed its decision and barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Games, admitting "the atmosphere in [Olympic] Village is not pleasant"

Organizers of the Beijing Paralympics announced they would ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the games amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Thursday's decision came just one day after the International Paralympic Committee said it would allow the competitors from the countries to participate at the Games, which are set to begin on Friday. The committee had planned to have the Russian and Belarusian athletes without any flags or other national symbols.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

IPC President Andrew Parsons revealed that the organization did not anticipate the threat of a boycott of the games due to the organization's earlier decision, according to USA Today.

"It was a very rapid escalation which we did not think was going to happen," he said on Thursday. "We did not think that entire delegations, or even teams within delegations, will withdraw, will boycott, will not participate."

"The war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many governments are having an influence on our cherished event," he added. "We were trying to protect the Games from war."

Parsons also shared that tensions in the Olympic Village were high as athletes considered bowing out of the games before Friday's Opening Ceremony.

"We don't have reports of any specific incidents of aggression or anything like that," Parsons said. "But it was a very, very volatile environment in the Village.

"That threatens the viability of this event. So that's a huge change," IPC spokesman Craig Spence added. "The atmosphere in the Village is not pleasant."

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Previews Credit: Zhe Ji/Getty

Following the decision, 71 Russian and 12 Belarusian athletes will be sent home from Beijing. Parsons said he was uncertain when they would be able to travel due to the COVID restrictions in China.

"No one is happy with the decision but certainly this is the best decision for the Paralympic Games to go ahead," Parsons said.

He also addressed the banned athletes directly, saying, "To Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments' actions."

Earlier this week, The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee — as well as the Canadian and British Paralympic committees — have called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be banned from the Paralympics amid the invasion.

"As the world watches in horror while Russia brazenly attacks the innocent people and athletes of Ukraine, this is the only acceptable action to be taken until peace is restored," the USOPC said in a statement at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet These 3 Remarkable Paralympic Athletes Who Faced Insurmountable Odds and Came Out on Top

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Parsons said he anticipates legal action from the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic committees due to the ban.

"We do believe that the Russian Paralympic Committee and the Belarussian Paralympic Committee may take legal action," Parsons said. "But the facts that we express here led us to understand that this was the right decision to be taking."

"[Russian athletes] have not done anything which could be interpreted as being involved in the current political complications," the Russian Paralympic Committee said in response to the decision, according to USA Today.

Ukraine voices gallery Credit: getty

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported. The invasion has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of citizens, with at least 150,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country for safety, according to the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, resulting in economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.