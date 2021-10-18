"I know when the moment comes, I have a really good team behind me," Oksana Masters said during the Team USA Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Media Summit

Oksana Masters Says 'Good to Get Back on Snow' as She Trains for Winter Games After Tokyo Paralympics

Being a dual-sport athlete isn't easy, but Oksana Masters does it with grace.

Masters, 32, chatted with reporters this week about the challenges of the tight turnaround between this year's Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing, starting March 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My personal transition has been a little bit rocky, but it's been so good to get back on snow," Masters said during the virtual Team USA Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Media Summit on Monday. "It just got back from a training camp."

The cross-country skier continued explaining, "My transition is a little bit different from the past when I transitioned from summer to winter only because I had an unexpected health thing leading into Tokyo, which took a lot of time out of the gym for me, and so I'm kind of playing catch up on ski and also strength."

Still, Masters said, she knows that "when the moment comes, I have a really good team behind me with my coaches."

Masters won her third career gold medal and first para cycling medal in the women's H4-5 time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan during the Tokyo Paralympics this past summer. With the victory, Masters became the fourth U.S. woman — and sixth American —to win a gold medal in both the summer and winter Paralympic Games.

Masters — who was born in Ukraine with multiple radiation-induced birth defects from Chernobyl that led to the loss of both her legs — has represented Team USA in the 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 Paralympics in three different sports: rowing, cross-country skiing and hand cycling, respectively. If she secures a spot on Team USA, Beijing will be her sixth Games.