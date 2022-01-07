"He pushes me to be outside of my comfort zones," Oksana Masters — who recently partnered with The Hartford and its Ability Equipped Program — tells PEOPLE of boyfriend Aaron Pike

Oksana Masters on Her Fellow Paralympian Boyfriend: 'We're Always Competitive with Each Other'

Oksana Masters and her boyfriend Aaron Pike have competed on the world stage in both Summer and Winter Games, so they're not afraid to push each other a little.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with The Hartford and its Ability Equipped Program, the 32-year-old Paralympic athlete also opened up about her longtime romance with Pike, 35.

Detailing that Pike, a fellow Paralympian, and skier who is also a multi-sport athlete, prefers wilder stunts, Masters tells PEOPLE exclusively, "He is so gutsy and aggressive and [loves] all the downhills and loves speed."

Masters, however, is the complete opposite. "I'm that one that's putting the brakes on entirely," she says. "He pushes me to be outside of my comfort zones."

"The fun thing is we're always competitive with each other, whether it's at home, whether it's on snow or training," Masters adds. "But at the same time, we bond over our love of coffee and sports as well, which is really nice."

Oksana Masters Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Masters athletic journey began back in 2008 when she tried to earn a spot on Team USA for the Bejing Summer Paralympics. "I didn't, and that's when I was determined to be there in 2012 in London and I was there in rowing," she says.

After participating in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, Masters went on to compete in the Summer Games in 2016 and 2020 (which was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She also competed in the Winter Paralympics in 2014 and 2018, as she is both a Paralympic rower and cross-country skier.

Oksana Masters Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Looking ahead to the 2022 Bejing Winter Paralympics, Masters says that she hopes to qualify and represent Team USA once more. Noting that there are a "whole lot of nerves and anxiety" — as well as "excitement" — Masters tells PEOPLE, "It's the ultimate challenge for my body as a dual-sport, dual-season athlete."

"It's exciting because this has never happened before where there's a winter and summer Paralympic Games in one year and a six months transition," she adds.

As she prepares for the Games, which are scheduled to start on March 4 and last through March 13, Masters has been keeping busy with training, and also giving back to athletes who she knows better than anyone else need her help.

Last year, while working alongside The Hartford and its Ability Equipped Program, Masters virtually met a disabled athlete, named Kegan, and gifted her new skis. "It was just so exciting to see her smile and everything," Masters says of the moment.

Gifting the equipment, she adds, aligns with The Hartford's goal to make sports and an active lifestyle available to all individuals, despite disabilities.

"Just because you look different or you need prosthetics or a wheelchair, whatever it is, the equipment and the money side of the equipment should not be the one thing that's limiting someone from living an active lifestyle," she says. "And then on top of that, pursuing their dreams, if they want to be a Paralympic athlete representing Team USA."