The Beijing Paralympics Are in Less Than 100 Days — What to Know and What to Expect

Just months after the end of the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, it's already time to look ahead to the Winter Games.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics will begin in less than 100 days on March 4 in China, lasting through March 13 and encompassing six different para sports.

Here's what to know about the Games and how to prep to tune into all the action come March.

What's Planned in Beijing

This won't be Beijing's first rodeo: the Chinese city last hosted an Olympics and Paralympics in 2008, but it was a Summer Games. Beijing will be the first city to host both a summer and winter Games.

This time around, events will be held in six venues in three different "zones," as organizers are referring to them. Those zones are central Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

According to the Olympics website, the venue for para ice hockey — the National Indoor Stadium — and the venue for wheelchair curling — the National Aquatic Centre — are both being reused for the 2008 Games.

What Events Are Included

The Winter Games don't consist of quite as many sports as the Summer Paralympics — there are just six different disciplines. Still, those six sports include 78 different events.

Those events are alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, snowboard and wheelchair curling.

Standout Team USA Athletes

Team USA's Paralympic roster isn't fully set just yet, but there are plenty of athletes — repeat and first-timers — to root for. Oksana Masters is transitioning from competing in this year's Summer Games to cross-country skiing in Beijing. Dual athlete Masters has represented Team USA in the 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 Paralympics in three different sports: rowing, cross-country skiing and hand cycling, respectively.

Other stars are veteran alpine skier Laurie Stephens, who is already a seven-time Paralympic medalist and competes in the downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G, and super combined. And Thomas Walsh competes in the sport as well, eyeing a second Games after last competing in 2018.

In sled hockey, Malik Jones will aim to help the U.S. Paralympic hockey team continue their dominance with a fourth victory in a row.

COVID-19 Precautions

Athletes competing in Beijing will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 tests regardless of vaccination status.

The Winter Games will operate in a "closed-loop management system" after participants arrive — limiting travel to only Games-related venues within "designated vehicles."

All participants will be required to be tested for COVID-19 daily for the duration of the Games, regardless of vaccination status. Athletes will also be encouraged to wear masks and avoid crowded areas even if they are vaccinated, the Games official playbook states.