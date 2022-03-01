Paralympic Skier Dani Aravich on Sacrifices She's Made to Be Dual-Sport Athlete

Dani Aravich competed in track and field during the Tokyo Games last summer and will now hit the slopes as a para nordic skier in Beijing

Dani Aravich is back competing in a Paralympic Games — just months after doing so in Japan.

The dual-sport para-athlete, who competed in track and field during the Tokyo Games, will now hit the slopes as a para nordic skier in Beijing as the 2022 Paralympics kick off on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to PEOPLE last fall, Aravich said there was no time to rest after the Summer Games — in fact, she did a ski time trial two days after returning stateside.

"I think I just wanted to hop into the next thing, and obviously Beijing was so soon after, that I feel like I have to — while I want to give myself rest or vacation, you got your eyes on that, you got to keep going towards that," she explained. "I'd say my mindset to Tokyo was actually quite different than my mindset going into Beijing, because Tokyo, I didn't feel as confident in my event I was doing — I was pretty new to it and just felt inexperienced."

She noted that it was stressful, already, to try to make a Summer and Winter debut back-to-back, but then the 2020 Games were delayed, narrowing the window to only six months.

Her goals for Tokyo, she said, were just to have a good race and to "feel good about it." But for Beijing, Aravich — who was born without her left hand and forearm — is dreaming big.

Since qualifying, "there's definitely stress, and I get overwhelmed sometimes, but I'm trying to just think, 'Whenever you're overwhelmed, just think about your training, focus on the training and the rest will come.' "

Dani Aravich Dani Aravich | Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA

She's had to "sacrifice" a lot to make this happen, but Aravich said it's "all worth it."

"I left a full-time stable job in order to take part-time little jobs while trying to train and training is so expensive, so expensive and then training for two sports, between travel and equipment, it's just a lot," explained Aravich. "So I think all of it will mean that it was all for something. All the sacrifices and stuff were for something."