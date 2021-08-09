The Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing, which will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics

The Next Olympics Are Sooner Than You Think: Beijing Winter Games Expected to Start in February

The pandemic-delayed Summer Games are now over in Tokyo — and in less than six months, the next Olympics will take place.

On Feb. 4, 2022, the Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing, which will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. (In 2008, Beijing hosted the Summer Games.)

Competitions will start on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20. Another first for the Beijing Games: the Super Bowl in the U.S. will take place on Feb. 13, which is in the middle of the Olympics.

There are expected to be 109 medal events with seven new events added, including men's and women's big-air freestyle, women's monobob (bobsled), mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping and snowboard cross as well as mixed relay in short-track speedskating.

Because Beijing averages high temperatures of approximately 40 degrees Fahrenheit in February, athletes will most likely be competing on man-made snow.

Olympic officials plan to reuse some venues from 2008 including the National Stadium, National Aquatics Center which will host curling, National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Arena for hockey as well as Capital Indoor Stadium which will host figure skating and short-track speedskating.

Venues will be located in Beijing, Yanqing — which is approximately 60 miles northwest of the host city — and Zhangjiakou — which is approximately 120 miles northwest of the host city.

Since Beijing was chosen as the host city by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in July 2015, the location has become a topic of controversy amid reports of human rights violations — including the detention and torture of the Uyghurs, an ethnic minority group, and anti-democracy crackdowns in Hong Kong.

Governments around the world have debated a range of responses such as full-scale or diplomatic boycotts, in which athletes would still compete but heads of state would not attend. In the U.S., leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties have pushed forward with calls to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Games without restricting athletes from participating.

In addition, the COVID pandemic has increased calls for a postponement.

Earlier this month, Christophe Dubi, executive director of the IOC, said spectators may be once again barred from attending Olympic events in Beijing, similar to the Tokyo Olympics.