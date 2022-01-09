Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu Named to U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team for Beijing

The two pairs, three men and three ice dance teams selected for the team will also be announced this weekend

JANUARY 06: Mariah Bell, SC of Boston performs during the championship ladies short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on January 6, 2022

Some of the athletes who will compete on the U.S. figure skating team in Beijing next month have officially been announced.

Following the completion of the women's competitions at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu were named to the three ladies' spots on the Olympic team, Saturday.

Bell, 25, was the 2022 champion at nationals, with Chen, 22, coming in second place. Liu was forced to withdraw from competition after coming in third in the short program due to a positive COVID-19 test, but was still selected to the Olympic team by a committee. The 16-year-old has previously won the U.S. championship twice.

After the announcement, Liu posted a smiley selfie on Instagram accompanied by the caption, "UMMM OMG ⁉️⁉️⁉️ I CANNOT BELIEVE I JUST ACCOMPLISHED MY GOAL/DREAM OF MAKING IT ON THE OLYMPIC TEAM !! GUESS THAT TRAINING PAID OFF SKDHSKHFJ AND CONGRATS TO @karebearsk8 AND @mariahsk8rbell FOR ALSO MAKING THE TEAM WOOOOOOO."

In her own post on the social media platform, Chen also expressed her excitement: "So incredibly honored to be on the #OlympicTeam! go team USA! 🇺🇸."

Bell spoke of her gratitude for joining the team during NBC's broadcast of the championships, saying that it is "something that I've been working toward for a very long time."

Should any of the skaters be unable to compete in the Winter Games, which start Feb. 4, the named alternates are Lindsay Thorngren, Amber Glenn and Gabriella Izzo.

Also on Saturday, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc had a first-place finish at nationals in the pair's competition. Speaking after their victory, LeDuc, 31, said, "I feel like we created a really strong body of work going into this competition. We hope what we did here was confirmation of that. And we have room to grow at the Olympics," ESPN reported. They are expected to be named to one of the two pairs spots.

Heading into Sunday's men's free skate, Nathan Chen is leading the pack, after breaking his own short program record with a score of 115.39. Vincent Zhou finished in second place, with Ilia Malinin in third.

The three ice dance spots on the Olympic team will also be announced this weekend.